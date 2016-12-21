Prince decorates gingerly for mental health awareness

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, decorating a gingerbread house at charity The Mix in London on Monday. Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, as well as Prince Harry, joined an annual general meeting and Christmas party hosted by youth support service The Mix to celebrate volunteers who support people through tough times in their lives. The Mix helps young people aged 13-25 on a range of issues, and partners charity Heads Together in changing the way people talk about mental health to make it easier to get support when needed.