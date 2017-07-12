Popular Netflix series Stranger Things to return on Oct 27 for second season

Online video streaming giant Netflix announced that popular hit series Stranger Things will return for a second season on Oct 27 this year.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (July 11) night, which has since been shared over 300,000 times and liked over 422,000 times, it put up a poster bearing the words "Stranger Things 2" in red.

The promotional poster for the original supernatural series shows four of the show's characters - teenagers Dustin Henderson, Lucas Sinclair, Will Byers and Mike Wheeler - on their bicycles on a long road, with a sign "Welcome to Hawkins" at the side.

The show takes place in Hawkins, Indiana.

The four are staring at the sky, which is glowing red and looks like it is on fire.

Thick clouds are swirling dramatically, with lightning striking in the distance.

Accompanying the post is a caption: "Some doors can't be closed."

Stranger Things' Facebook and Twitter pages also posted trailer videos, which shows in neon lights the phrase "1984 only gets stranger", at the start.

The show is set in the year 1984.

It then shows the four kids cycling hurriedly towards the chaotic weather phenomenon, as the camera pans out and reveals the "Welcome to Hawkins" sign, while dramatic music and thunder boom loudly.

Stranger Things features 90s star Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, whose son mysteriously vanishes.

Season One saw its young stars, including Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp and Caleb McLaughlin, shoot to fame.

The second season will run for nine episodes, and feature new cast members such as Sean Astin and Dacre Montgomery, who was the red ranger in the latest Power Ranger remake.

Fans are very excited about the show's return.

Facebook user Cho Lopez was worried the show would distract him from his studies since he would be unable to resist the temptation of watching it, writing in the comments section: "This is right in the middle of the semester!"

Another netizen, Hailee Peterson, wrote: "I can't wait! Literally, I want to be cryogenically frozen so I can just wake up this day and it will feel like I didn't wait at all."

One thing's for sure - the show couldn't appear at a better time, just four days to Halloween.