Political parties deny links to data mining firm

From the United Kingdom to India, political parties are scrambling to contain any possible fallout from being linked to embattled Cambridge Analytica, whose alleged misuse of Facebook data has sparked one of the biggest international scandals.

India's main opposition Congress party said yesterday that neither the party nor party president Rahul Gandhi has ever hired the services of the company.

Former Barisan Nasional leader turned opposition politician Mukhriz Mahathir is further mired in controversy after a former staff accused him of engaging the firm's services during the 2013 polls. He has denied working with the London-based political consultancy firm.

Britain's Conservative Party said it was approached by Cambridge Analytica, but did not take the proposal forward.

