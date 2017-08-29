Policeman dazzles with dance moves at London's Notting Hill Carnival

LONDON (REUTERS) - Police officer Daniel Graham took time out of policing London's Notting Hill carnival on Sunday (Aug 27) to stun crowds with his dance moves.

In a video that went viral online, Police Constable (PC) Graham can be seen dancing before the DJ calls him an "undercover raver". The crowd cheers as he gives one person a high five after showing off his moves.

Mr Graham has shown his talents to the public before, reaching the semi-finals of television talent show Britain's Got Talent this summer.

The two-day Notting Hill carnival celebrates Afro-Caribbean culture in what has become Europe's biggest street festival.