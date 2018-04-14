Photo of demonstrator wins top award

This picture, taken by Agence France-Presse Venezuelan photographer Ronaldo Schemidt, 47, won the World Press Photo Picture of the Year 2018 award and first prize in the Spot News Singles category in Amsterdam on Thursday. It showed demonstrator Jose Victor Salazar Balza, 28, on fire during clashes with riot police while taking part in a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas on May 3 last year. Mr Salazar was set alight when the gas tank of a motorcycle exploded. He survived the incident with first-and second-degree burns. Ms Magdalena Herrera, director of photography at Geo France and chair of the jury, said of the photograph: "It is a classical photo, but it has an instantaneous energy... The colours, the movement, and it is very well composed - it has strength." The World Press Photo contest is one of the most prestigious photography competitions in the world, drawing 73,044 images shot by 4,548 photographers from 125 different countries for the 61st edition of the annual contest.