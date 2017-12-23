Philippines, Australia among 35 countries which abstained

The Philippines was one of two Asian countries among 35 United Nations members which abstained from Thursday's vote on the status of Jerusalem. The other was Bhutan. Australia also abstained.

Manila's decision to abstain has to do with millions of Filipinos working in Muslim countries, a diplomatic source said. It did not want to risk the jobs of its citizens by antagonising their host nations.

More than one million Filipinos work in Saudi Arabia alone. In all, overseas Filipino workers send roughly US$30 billion (S$40 billion) a year, helping fuel a consumer spending boom.

"It seems that was deemed as the best middle way between keeping a strong alliance with the US, and Israel, while not fully alienating the Arab and Muslim world," political analyst Richard Heydarian of De La Salle University told The Straits Times. Abstaining was "a relatively safe option", he added.

The Philippines and Australia have long backed a two-state solution, which many countries feared the US move to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital would set back.

But Canberra said it abstained because it believed the resolution "did not materially advance the peace process". "We do not wish to see any party isolated from the process through this resolution, so we abstained on this occasion," Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said in a statement to The Straits Times.

"We urge proponents of resolutions addressing the Israel/Palestinian dispute to ensure they are not one-sided and contribute to the solution of this longstanding issue." She added that Australia will keep its embassy in Tel Aviv. It maintains a representation to the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah.

Australian Strategic Policy Institute executive director Peter Jennings said that abstaining was a sensible move. "The US will come to accept that they're relatively alone on this," he told The Courier Mail.

