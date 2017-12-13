Palestinian youth clash with Israeli soldiers in West Bank

Clashes break out in the West Bank as anger mounts over the United States' recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
RAMALLAH, WEST BANK (REUTERS) - Palestinian stone-throwers clashed with Israeli forces in the West Bank on Tuesday (Dec 12) as anger mounted over the United States' recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

In the West Bank city of Ramallah, Palestinians threw stones at Israeli troops who retaliated with tear gas to disperse the crowds.

Trump reversed decades of US policy on Wednesday (Dec 6) by recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, imperilling Middle East peace efforts and upsetting the Arab world and Western allies alike.

 

