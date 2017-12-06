Opportunities with China, Asean

China's infrastructure initiatives and innovation efforts hold opportunities for Singapore, Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said.

Speaking of his recent visit to China, he noted the Belt and Road Initiative had identified gaps like transport systems, and would mean infrastructure being built in emerging econo-mies along trade routes.

Finding more ways for countries to work together and grow trade and investments will be a key part of Singapore's chairmanship of Asean next year, he said, citing infocomm technology and e-commerce as areas for growth. There is also scope for Asean to work with other partners, such as Japan and India, he added.

Danson Cheong