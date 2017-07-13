NZ tourist killed by blast of plane taking off from Caribbean island

A tourist has reportedly been killed by the jet blast of an aircraft taking off from an island in the Caribbean.

The 57-year-old woman from New Zealand suffered serious injuries after being blown away by the blast of a large jet aircraft near St Maarten's Princess Juliana International Airport, local police said in a report by 721 news.

The incident occurred at about 6pm on Wednesday (July 12) on Beacon Hill road near the airport runway.

The woman was reportedly standing by a fence that separates the runway from the beach, when the blast threw her to the ground and she hit her head, Forbes reported on Wednesday.

She was taken to hospital but died shortly after arriving there.

Director of tourism for the island of St Maarten Rolando Brison told the New Zealand Herald in a report on Thursday that he had spoken to the woman's family.

"I met with the family of the deceased this evening and while they recognised that what they did was wrong, through the clearly visible danger signs, they regret that the risk they took turned out in the worst possible way," said Mr Brison.

"At this time I only wish to express my deepest sympathy to the family and loved ones while we continue to investigate what transpired just hours ago."

NZ Herald reported that she was with her family at the time of the accident, and there were "three grieving at the hospital".

The airport is well-known for its runway, which is next to a popular beach and allows close views of planes taking off and landing.

The runway is a draw for thrill-seekers, but has also gained a reputation for being dangerous.

In 2012, a woman was seriously injured by the blast of a landing plane. The tourist's death could be the first fatal incident there.