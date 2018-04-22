No request for S'pore to host US-N. Korea summit: Vivian

LONDON • Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said Singapore has not received any request to be a venue for the summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Mr Trump said last Tuesday that five locations are under consideration for the planned meeting in "early June or before".

Some reports have suggested that Singapore may be one of the possible venues.

"I have not had any invitations to offer ourselves as a host," Dr Balakrishnan said in an interview on Friday with the BBC World Service on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

When asked if Singapore would be open to hosting the meeting, he said: "No, I think we are jumping the gun. But as I said, we welcome the meeting, we welcome frank dialogue between two key protagonists. A denuclearised Korean peninsula would be a very positive step for all of us in Asia and in the world."

On criticism that some Singapore companies have traded with North Korea in the past, Dr Balakrishnan said Singapore fully complies with all the resolutions passed by the United Nations Security Council.

"You need to understand again for Singapore, precisely because we are a small state, compliance with international law, especially expressed through the United Nations Security Council, is sacrosanct for us. So we have got to comply with that and we do," he told presenter James Coomarasamy.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said Singapore has banned its financial institutions from providing financial assistance or services for facilitating any trade with North Korea.