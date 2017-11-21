New York Times suspends prominent reporter for alleged sexual misconduct

(NYTIMES) - The New York Times said Monday (Nov 20) that it was suspending Glenn Thrush, one of its most prominent reporters, after he was accused of sexually inappropriate behaviour.

The move came after the website Vox published a report containing allegations from four female journalists that Thrush, who was hired by The Times in January to cover the Trump administration, had acted inappropriately toward them.

Thrush was a star reporter at Politico before joining The Times.

The women cited in the Vox article described Thrush's behavior as including unwanted kissing and touching. Three of the women were not identified by name. The fourth, Laura McGann, wrote the article, which was presented in the first person.

"The behaviour attributed to Glenn in this Vox story is very concerning and not in keeping with the standards and values of The New York Times," The Times said in a statement Monday.

"We intend to fully investigate and while we do, Glenn will be suspended."

The Times began an inquiry into Thrush's behavior last week after learning that Vox planned to publish its article about him, according to a person briefed on The Times' response.

In a statement Monday, Thrush said: "I apologise to any woman who felt uncomfortable in my presence, and for any situation where I behaved inappropriately. Any behavior that makes a woman feel disrespected or uncomfortable is unacceptable."

Thrush's byline has been among the most recognisable this year at The Times, where he was one of six reporters covering the White House full-time.

In addition, Random House recently announced that it would publish a book about President Donald Trump by Thrush and Maggie Haberman, another White House reporter for The Times and a former colleague of Thrush's at Politico.

In a statement Monday, Random House said, "This matter recently came to our attention and we are looking at it closely and seriously."

Thrush, 50, became so well-known that he was portrayed several times on Saturday Night Live as a foil to Sean Spicer, former White House press secretary.

Bobby Moynihan, a cast member on the show for nine seasons, portrayed Thrush, while Spicer was played by film and television star Melissa McCarthy.

Before joining The Times, Thrush was chief political correspondent at Politico and a senior staff writer for Politico Magazine. He has also worked at Newsday.

In the article, McGann, Vox's editorial director, said that Thrush had put his hand on her thigh and started to kiss her at a bar near Politico's headquarters five years ago.

She was a Politico editor at the time, and Thrush was a reporter. The next day, she wrote, she saw him talking to male colleagues. Later, she reported that she felt some men in the Politico office began to look at her differently than they had before.

In his statement, Thrush said his recollection differed from McGann's.

"The encounter was consensual, brief and ended by me," he said. "She was an editor above me at the time and I did not disparage her to colleagues at Politico as she claims."

Another woman interviewed by Vox described an interaction with Thrush that occurred in June, when he attended a going-away party for one of his former Politico colleagues.

The woman, who is in her early 20s, according to the Vox article, and he suggested they go for a walk outside. After they left the party, she said, Thrush kissed her and tried to hold her hand.

In his statement, Thrush said the June episode "was a life-changing event."

"The woman involved was upset by my actions and for that I am deeply sorry," he said.

He added: "Over the past several years, I have responded to a succession of personal and health crises by drinking heavily. During that period, I have done things that I am ashamed of, actions that have brought great hurt to my family and friends. I have not taken a drink since June 15, 2017, have resumed counseling and will soon begin outpatient treatment for alcoholism. I am working hard to repair the damage I have done."

A third woman interviewed by Vox described an encounter with Thrush after the two of them left a Politico going-away party sometime in late 2012 or early 2013. She said they had gone to her apartment but that the encounter ended after she reminded Thrush that he was married. She told Vox she did not believe he had pressured her, and did not consider herself a victim.

The fourth woman whose experience with Thrush was described in the Vox article said he had given her a sudden "wet kiss" on the ear.

Vox published its article just after 10.30 am Monday, when reporters and editors in The Times' Washington bureau were attending a weekly news meeting. The meeting came to a halt as everyone stopped to read the article, according to one person who was present.

In a note to newsroom employees on Monday, Dean Baquet, executive editor of The Times, said: "All allegations of sexual harassment must be taken seriously and it's critical that we hold ourselves to the highest possible standards of behaviour. The workplace culture we embrace at The Times, like our news report, places fairness, integrity and truth above all else."

Thrush is also a contributor to MSNBC. In a statement Monday, the company said, "We're awaiting the outcome of the Times' investigation. He currently has no scheduled appearances."