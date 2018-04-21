New Delhi offers soya beans and sugar to Beijing

NEW DELHI • India has offered to export soya beans and sugar to China amid a trade spat between China and the United States.

Dr Rajiv Kumar, vice-chairman of Niti Aayog, the Indian government's policy body, made the offer at the fifth India-China Strategic Economic Dialogue, which was held in China last week.

This was after Beijing slapped 25 per cent tariffs on American soya bean imports in retaliation for US President Donald Trump's decision on tariffs for steel and aluminium.

"We have noticed that you import a lot of agricultural products, probably to the tune of US$20 billion (S$26 billion) or more," the IANS news agency quoted Dr Kumar as saying in Beijing. "And I was noticing that there were some tariffs that were issued on farmers from Iowa and Ohio," said Dr Kumar.

"Maybe India can substitute for something like soya beans and sugar if we could have access to those exports with all the due quality considerations for that you might have on our farmers. That might be very useful," he said, according to NDTV.

The dialogue in Beijing was attended by the delegation of China's National Development and Reform Commission.

Dr Kumar also invited Chinese investment in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's low-cost housing initiative. But he said that both countries needed to work for a better economic climate for investors and entrepreneurs.

Nirmala Ganapathy