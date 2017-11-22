Mugabe steps down at the last minute

People removing the portrait of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe from the wall at the International Conference centre in Harare after his resignation, on Nov 21.
Published
1 hour ago

Thousands of people poured onto the streets of Harare in celebration yesterday after Mr Robert Mugabe resigned as president after 37 years of rule that drove his country to economic ruin.

Shortly after Parliament began proceedings to impeach the 93-year-old, Speaker Jacob Mudenda announced Mr Mugabe's resignation, to cheers from MPs.

The development comes a week after the army staged a takeover and Mr Mugabe's own ruling party, Zanu-PF, sacked him on Sunday.

Mr Mugabe's replacement is set to be former vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa, 75, Zanu-PF's new leader and a former security chief whose sacking this month triggered the military's intervention.

Mr Mugabe had wanted his wife Grace, 52, dubbed "Gucci Grace" for her lavish spending, to succeed him. She and her allies have also been removed from their posts.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 22, 2017, with the headline 'Mugabe steps down at the last minute'.
Topics: 

