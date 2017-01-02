More people die on Jan 1 than any other time of the year: Research

The first two weeks around Christmas and the New Year seem to be the most dangerous, as a study by the University of California showed deaths spike during this period.

The research, reported by The Daily Mail, found that the day you're most likely to die of natural causes is the first of the new year, Jan 1.

While many studies have already shown an increase in deaths related to self harm, accidents, and homicide around the holidays, none were linked to natural causes of death, which refer to people dying of illness, old age and disease.

From examining death certificates issued over 25 years in the US, the researchers found five per cent more people dying on Jan 1 from natural causes than on any other day of the year, though the reason is unknown.

Study author David Phillips told the Washington Post: "This pattern turns up in every natural cause of death, but not for external causes like auto accidents.

"It's hard to understand why that would be.

"It's not only a mystery, but a mystery that people haven't even tried to engage with,' Mr Phillips said, confirming that he is not aware of any further research on the topic.

So if you're feeling unwell during this period of the year, get yourself some medical attention- just in case.