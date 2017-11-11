Moo... for a hearty breakfast

Cows may seem like odd company at a meal, but for these schoolchildren in Krimpenerwaard, a municipality in the Netherlands, it was a treat to enjoy breakfast in a barn with friends - of the two-legged and four-legged kind.

The meal was part of a push to encourage more children to have healthy breakfasts.

Studies have shown that children who have breakfast learn and behave better, are healthier and more active.

Unfortunately, a growing number of children around the world have been found to be skipping breakfast.