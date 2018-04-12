Missiles coming, Trump warns Syria and Russia

US President Donald Trump put Syria and Russia on notice in a Twitter post, promising that missiles fired at Syria over a suspected poison gas attack "will be coming, nice and new and 'smart!' "

After the threat, the President said in a separate tweet yester-day that relations between the United States and Russia are worse than ever.

On Tuesday, Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin had warned the US and its allies that any missiles fired at Syria would be shot down.

Russia has blamed the suspected chemical attacks last Saturday, which killed more than 40, many of them children, on the Syrian opposition forces.

Efforts to find a diplomatic solution at the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday failed, with Washington and Moscow opposing each other's rival motions to set up an international investigation into chemical weapons use.

