Worldwide protests over Trump move on Jerusalem

GAZA/JERUSALEM • Protests in the occupied West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem against US President Donald Trump's recognition of the ancient city as Israel's capital turned deadly yesterday as Muslims across the world staged a "day of rage".

A least one Palestinian was killed in clashes with the Israeli army along the border, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, the first fatality in clashes over Mr Trump's move.

Amid the mayhem and near universal condemnation of Mr Trump's move, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said yesterday that any final decision on Jerusalem's status will depend on talks between Israelis and Palestinians.

"With respect to the rest of Jerusalem, the President... did not indicate any final status for Jerusalem," Mr Tillerson said.

Mr Trump's decision to reverse decades of US policy and recognise Jerusalem has drawn condemnation from world leaders and days of protests.

More than 200 Palestinians had been wounded in clashes as of yesterday.

Across the Arab and Muslim worlds, thousands of demonstrators took to the streets yesterday to express solidarity with the Palestinians and outrage at the US move.

Demonstrations erupted in Iran, which has never recognised Israel, and in Egypt and Turkey, both US allies. Thousands joined protests in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

The United Nations Security Council was slated to meet later yesterday in an emergency session.

REUTERS, XINHUA

