Women in 'shock' after fleeing from ISIS

SHARIYA CAMP (Iraq) • Since the operation to take back Mosul began last year, approximately 180 women, girls and children from the Yazidi ethnic minority who were captured in 2014 by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, or ISIS, have been liberated, according to Iraq's Bureau for the Rescue of Abductees.

Women rescued in the first two years after ISIS overran their ancestral homeland came home with infections, broken limbs and suicidal thoughts. But now, after three years of captivity, women such as 16-year-old Souhayla and two others seen last week by reporters, are far more damaged, displaying extraordinary signs of psychological injury.

Souhayla walked out of Mosul this month, freed after three years of captivity and serial rape when her ISIS captor was killed in an air strike. But she now lies on a mattress on the floor, unable to hold up her head. Her uncle, Mr Khalid Taalo, props her up to drink water, but she can barely swallow. Her voice is so weak, he places his ear directly over her mouth to hear her.

Mr Taalo described her condition as "shock". He had invited reporters to document what the terror group's system of sexual abuse had done to his niece."This is what they have done to our people," he said.

"Very tired", "unconscious" and "in severe shock and psychological upset" were descriptions used by Dr Nagham Nawzat Hasan, a Yazidi gynaecologist who has treated more than 1,000 of the rape victims.

"We thought the first cases were difficult," Dr Hasan said. "But those after the liberation of Mosul, they are very difficult."

The shock expresses itself in women and girls who sleep for days on end, seemingly unable to wake up, said Mr Hussein Qaidi, the director of the abductee rescue bureau. "Ninety per cent of the women coming out are like this", for at least part of the time after their return, he said.

IN BAD CONDITION Very tired...unconscious... in severe shock and psychological upset. DR NAGHAM NAWZAT HASAN, a Yazidi gynaecologist who has treated more than 1,000 of the rape victims of ISIS.

Both Souhayla and her family asked that she be identified as well as photographed, to shed light on their community's suffering. Souhayla escaped on July 9, two days after an air strike collapsed a wall in the building where she was being held and killed the captor who had abused them, her uncle said.

She was strong enough then to clamber through the rubble and go to the first Iraqi checkpoint.

When her family drove to pick her up, she ran to embrace them. "I ran to her and she ran to me and we started crying and then we started laughing as well," said Mr Taalo, the brother of Souhayla's father, who remains missing after ISIS took over their home town. But within hours, she stopped speaking, he said.

PREVALENT Ninety per cent of the women coming out are like this. MR HUSSEIN QAIDI, director of Iraq's Bureau for the Rescue of Abductees , on the women and girls who sleep for days on end, for part of the time after their return.

When they reached the camp where her mother and extended family had found refuge after ISIS overran their village, Souhayla slipped into what appeared to be unconsciousness. Doctors who examined her have prescribed antibiotics for a urinary tract infection. She also shows signs of malnutrition.

Neither explain her extreme symptoms, said her family and a doctor who examined her. "I'm happy to be home," she whispered into her uncle's ear in response to a reporter's question, "but I'm sick."

LONG-AWAITED REUNION I ran to her and she ran to me and we started crying and then we started laughing as well. MR KHALID TAALO, Souhayla's uncle, who picked her up at an Iraqi checkpoint after her escape on July 9.

Officials say recent escapees also show signs of indoctrination.

Two Yazidi sisters, aged 20 and 26, at the Hamam Ali 1 refugee camp refused to take off their face-covering niqabs and described the ISIS fighters who raped them as their "husbands" and as "martyrs", said Mr Muntajab Ibraheem, a camp official and director of the Iraqi Salvation Humanitarian Organisation.

Some 3,410 Yazidis abducted from the Sinjar mountain range north of Mosul in 2014 remain in captivity or unaccounted for, Mr Qaidi of the abductee rescue bureau said.

NYTIMES