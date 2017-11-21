What's Next: November 21, 2017

Palestinian factions to meet in Cairo

Leading Palestinian political factions are set to gather in Cairo today to push ahead with reconciliation efforts ahead of a key deadline next Friday. Despite fundamental disputes, delegates hope the meeting of 13 factions could spur the process of transferring civilian power from militant group Hamas to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah faction.

Conference on tech-enhanced learning

The National University of Singapore will be hosting the second National Conference on Technology-Enhanced Learning, with the theme, "Technology, faculty engagement and student learning: Expanding mindsets and changing culture in higher education". Starting today, the two-day event will focus on issues posed by digital technologies in higher education, and the impact of technology on advancing teaching and learning.

Recognition for spirit of enterprise

The 2017 Enterprise 50 Awards, which honour privately owned local companies that epitomise the spirit of enterprise, will take place tonight.

Organised by KPMG in Singapore and The Business Times, the annual awards have been established as a benchmark for excellence in today's business environment. Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat is the guest of honour at the awards dinner.