What's Next: July 22, 2017

Erdogan on Gulf tour to ease tensions

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to begin a two-day Gulf tour tomorrow in a bid to defuse tensions between Qatar and the Arab countries boycotting it. Turkey's presidency said that Mr Erdogan will visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait, which has been playing a mediatory role after four Arab countries cut all diplomatic and transport ties with Doha.

President's Challenge event

The President's Challenge Volunteer Drive gets a boost today, thanks to Singapore Technologies Engineering's 50th anniversary family day.

ST Engineering staff volunteers will host over 50 beneficiaries supported by the President's Challenge, in an afternoon of carnival games and activities at Sentosa. President Tony Tan Keng Yam will also join in the fun with volunteers and beneficiaries.

Bukit Batok mixed-use project launch

Le Quest, Bukit Batok's first mixed-use development, will open the doors of its sales gallery today at 10am. The mixed-use development by Qingjian Realty features 516 residential units and over 64,500 sq ft of commercial space. The average selling price for the homes is about $1,280 per sq ft, with the smallest units starting at $588,000.