What's Next: July 18, 2017

A civil defence member breathes through an oxygen mask, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria on April 4, 2017.
Published
4 hours ago

16 Syrian officials face sanctions

The European Union will today name 16 high-ranking Syrian military officials and scientists who face sanctions over chemical weapons attacks on civilians.

The United Nations' chemical watchdog last month concluded that nerve agent sarin was used as a chemical weapon in the April 4 attack in the Syrian town of Khan Sheikhun that killed at least 87 people, including children.

Global meet on water issues

Drinkable water will be in the spotlight today at a forum attended by 200 government officials and industry players from around the world. The Singapore International Water Week is hosting a three-day seminar to discuss four of the most pressing issues on the utility forefront: Managing all water as one, improving network performance, guaranteeing water quality in every drop, and recycling and reusing wastewater.

Britain's inflation data out today

Britain's consumer price index - the main measure of inflation - for last month will be released today. Inflation in Britain climbed to a four-year high in May as rising prices on the back of the Brexit-hit pound squeezed British households. It is expected to have stayed at similar levels last month.

