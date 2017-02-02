What's Next: February 02, 2017

Merkel meets Erdogan in Turkey

German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan today, as tensions grow between Ankara and Berlin. It will be her first visit since last year's failed coup in Turkey. The visit comes after Turkey urged Germany to reject asylum requests by 40 Turkish soldiers, who reports suggest fear jail over the coup if they return home. German media reports have said the troops are mostly high-ranking and stationed on Nato bases.

Rescued turtle returning home

In a step forward for conservation, an endangered Malaysian giant turtle is going home today. It will be the first reptile repatriated by animal charity, Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres). The Acres Wildlife Rescue Centre is home to more than 190 wild animals rescued from the illegal wildlife trade, either abandoned or kept as pets in Singapore.

January's factory activity data out

Last month's Purchasing Managers' Index, an early indicator of manufacturing activity, is scheduled for release today. Factory activity rose in December with a reading of 50.6, the highest in two years, up from November's 50.2. This has raised hopes of a manufacturing rebound after over a year of contraction, with economists forecasting a January reading of 50.8. A reading below 50 indicates contraction, while one above 50 points to growth.