What's Next: December 21, 2016

Aleppo evacuation draws to a close

The evacuation of rebels and civilians from the rebel-held pocket of Aleppo is set to be completed today, tweeted Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who was in Moscow to hold talks with his Russian and Iranian counterparts on the future of Syria.

Tens of thousands of people have left the war-torn eastern part of the province since evacuations began last Thursday.

COE tender results out today

The tender results of this month's second open bidding exercise for certificates of entitlement (COEs) are expected later today.

At the latest tender exercise that ended on Dec 7, premiums for bigger Category B cars fell below those for smaller Category A cars, tumbling to $46,229 from $53,001 two weeks ago. This was a drop of nearly 13 per cent.

Thai rates expected to stay the same

The Bank of Thailand will announce its latest interest rate decision today.

Economists expect the Thai central bank to leave rates unchanged despite a slow economic recovery. Thailand's policy rate has been unchanged since April last year, and is just marginally above the record low implemented during the global financial crisis.