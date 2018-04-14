What's Next: April 14, 2018

Election campaigning begins in Iraq

Campaigning for Iraq's parliamentary elections starts today, as Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi seeks re-election.

The winner of the May 12 elections will face the daunting tasks of rebuilding Iraq after a three-year war with the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria and a battle against entrenched corruption that is eating away at its oil revenue.

State funeral for Winnie Mandela

The state funeral of Ms Winnie Mandela, the South African anti-apartheid icon and former wife of the late President Nelson Mandela, will be held today at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, Johannesburg. Ms Mandela died last Monday at the age of 81.

RSAF celebrations in Punggol

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) is taking its golden jubilee celebrations to Punggol this weekend. One highlight - people will get to see military working dogs in action, and find out how man's best friend works closely with security troops to chase down trespassers or sniff out hidden explosive substances. Catch the dogs at 11.30am and 1pm on both days. The free event takes place at Punggol Town Square from 10am to 9pm, today and tomorrow.