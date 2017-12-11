What's News: Dec 11, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Netanyahu slams 'incitement'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hit back at "incitement" against Jews amid the Muslim world's condemnation of the United States' decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Mr Netanyahu also offered to "negotiate peace" with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, even as the Arab League warned of violence throughout the region.

Popular goes popular way

When Popular bookstore's outlet in The Clementi Mall reopened in October, gadgets and IT products instead of books were on prominent display. Singapore's largest bookstore chain is customising its storefronts based on factors such as customer profile and location, in a bid to keep up with changing consumer tastes.

WORLD

New ISIS bases in Afghanistan

French and Algerian fighters have joined the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria group in northern Afghanistan, where the militants have established new bases after being driven from Syria and Iraq.

Such bases may be used to stage new waves of global attacks , say analysts.

WORLD

NZ visa for climate refugees

New Zealand has become the first country to introduce a climate refugee scheme, with a special refugee visa for Pacific Island residents forced to migrate because of rising sea levels. The government of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern plans to launch the scheme with 100 places annually.

OPINION

Trump's dangerous vision

United States President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital ends a long stalemate, but what is in the works is unlikely to further the cause of peace in the Middle East, says Europe correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

HOME

Drones undergo crash tests

A large-scale study to test the impact of drones of various weights landing on someone's head from different heights has been done for the first time in Singapore. The findings aim to guide the formulation of future regulations on safe drone operations.

HOME

Giving more time for MRT trips

A survey on MRT reliability has shown that commuters are giving themselves more buffer time when planning their train journeys, to cater for unexpected delays. This is a change from three years ago, when fewer respondents factored in extra time.

BUSINESS

MAS may tighten S$ policy

Some economists expect the Singapore dollar to appreciate next year as the economy could likely remain resilient. Inflation may also rise. The experts expect the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to switch tack on the exchange rate next year and tighten policy. The current approach by MAS is a "neutral" stance of zero appreciation.

SPORT

Singapore rugby aims high

The Singapore Rugby Union is making significant changes as it aims for the Republic to become one of Asia's top four teams. National selection can now include expatriates who fulfil World Rugby residency rules. And only players from the four local Premiership clubs will be considered for national colours.



PHOTO: DON WONG FOR THE STRAITS TIMES



LIFE

New chapter for Michelin chef

Japanese chef Masayasu Yonemura (above), 55, has opened a new teppanyaki restaurant, Teppan by Chef Yonemura, at Resorts World Sentosa. While he celebrates the 25th anniversary of his eponymous one-Michelin-starred Restaurant Yonemura in Kyoto, his restaurant here will be his first out of Japan.

