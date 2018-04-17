US to impose fresh sanctions on Russia

The US Treasury Department will announce fresh sanctions on Russia related to its involvement in Syria's use of chemical weapons, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has said.

She said there are no plans to pare down the US presence in Syria any time soon, although the White House said President Donald Trump still wants US forces in Syria to return home as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Theresa May faced criticism for bypassing Parliament to join strikes in Syria, as she explained yesterday that these were needed to ease further humanitarian suffering.

