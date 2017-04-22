US forces kill ISIS militant linked to Turkey nightclub attack

The dead militant was seen as a close associate of leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The United States disclosed on Friday (April 21) a secret military ground operation to kill an Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) operative seen as a close associate of leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and who was linked to an attack on a Turkish nightclub that killed 39 people.

Abdurakhmon Uzbeki, who was believed to be from Uzbekistan, was killed during the ground assault near Mayadin, Syria, on April 6, said Colonel John Thomas, a spokesman for the US military's Central Command.

"It was a ground operation. I think that's all we're willing to say about that," Thomas said, declining further comment.

He specified that Uzbeki did not die in an airstrike.

