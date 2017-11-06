US embassy in Turkey says resumes processing visas on 'limited basis'

ANKARA (REUTERS) - The United States has resumed processing visas at its missions in Turkey on a "limited basis", the embassy said in an email on Monday (Nov 6), in what could signal a tentative improvement in the ongoing diplomatic crisis between the two countries.
A US Embassy worker based in Ankara confirmed the decision to Reuters. Turkey and the United State mutually suspended all non-immigrant visa services on Oct 8, after Turkey's arrest of a US consulate employee sharply escalated tension between the two NATO allies.