US embassy in Turkey says resumes processing visas on 'limited basis'

ANKARA (REUTERS) - The United States has resumed processing visas at its missions in Turkey on a "limited basis", the embassy said in an email on Monday (Nov 6), in what could signal a tentative improvement in the ongoing diplomatic crisis between the two countries.

A US Embassy worker based in Ankara confirmed the decision to Reuters. Turkey and the United State mutually suspended all non-immigrant visa services on Oct 8, after Turkey's arrest of a US consulate employee sharply escalated tension between the two NATO allies.

Related Story Turkey urges US to reverse suspension of visa issue, summons another staffer at US embassy

Related Story Turkey urges US to reverse visa halt amid escalating row