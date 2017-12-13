US decision on Jerusalem can be turned into new push for Mid-East peace: Indonesian foreign minister

JAKARTA - Indonesia on Wednesday (Dec 13) called on fellow members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to turn the "unfortunate" US decision on Jerusalem into a new push for a peace process in the Middle East.

Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, speaking at an OIC emergency leaders' summit in Istanbul, said the move by United States President Donald Trump to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital had gone "too far" over a red line.

"Indonesia will work to gain support of the international community for Palestine statehood recognition and independence, she said, affirming Indonesia's longstanding support for the State of Palestine.

The 57-nation OIC convened the emergency session in the Turkish capital in a bid to secure a concerted response to Mr Trump's controversial decision.

Israel had captured East Jerusalem after the Six-Day War in 1967, and later declared the city as its capital in 1980.

The Israeli move is opposed to this day by the international community. Many countries, including Muslim-majority states such as Indonesia, still back a two-state solution, with East Jerusalem as the capital of an independent Palestinian state.

Ms Retno called on all OIC members to implement the group's resolutions on Palestine and Al-Quds Al-Sharif, another name for Jerusalem, to ensure a more significant and positive impact for the Palestinian people.

"A two-state solution with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of Palestine is the only solution that will bring lasting peace in the region," she added.

The South-east Asian nation's top diplomat is on the second stop of a three-nation tour to Jordan, Turkey and Belgium to garner political support for Palestine. She will meet European Union representatives for talks on the issue later this week.