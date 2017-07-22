Two Israelis stabbed to death in West Bank settlement: army

Palestinian protesters hurl stones at Israeli troops during clashes near the West Bank city of Ramallah on July 21, 2017.
Palestinian protesters hurl stones at Israeli troops during clashes near the West Bank city of Ramallah on July 21, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
JERUSALEM (AFP) - An assailant broke into a home in a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank on Friday (July 21) and stabbed four Israelis, with two dying from their wounds, the army said.

The attack in Neve Tsuf, north of Ramallah, came towards the end of a day of clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli forces over new security measures at a highly sensitive Jerusalem holy site.

Three Palestinians were killed and hundreds wounded in the clashes.

The assailant in Neve Tsuf, whose identity was not immediately disclosed, was shot, the army said.

