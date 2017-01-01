Two bombs kill at least 27 in central Baghdad market

BAGHDAD • Two bombs exploded in a busy market in central Baghdad yesterday, killing at least 27 people and wounding more than 50, police and medical personnel said.

The area that was the target of the twin bombings was packed with wholesale market stalls and teeming with daily labourers unloading vans and transporting their goods on their carts.

Police said the blasts went off near several car parts shops in the Sinak neighbourhood of Iraq's capital during the morning rush hour.

"Many of the victims were people from the spare parts shops in the area, and they were gathered near a cart selling breakfast food when the explosions went off," said Mr Ibrahim Mohammed Ali, who is the owner of a nearby shop.

One of the blasts was triggered by a suicide bomber, the other was a planted explosive, an Interior Ministry official told Reuters.

Torn clothing and mangled pieces of iron were strewn across the area, amid pools of blood at the site of the wreckage near Rasheed street, one of the main thoroughfares in Baghdad.

Medics carried off the casualties, while civilians were seen picking through the debris, including a damaged food cart that was ripped apart by the blast.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) has been responsible for previous attacks on civilians in the Iraqi capital.

ISIS has lost much of the northern and western territory it seized in 2014 and is now resisting an Iraqi offensive on the northern city of Mosul, the ultra-hardline militant group's last major stronghold in Iraq.

Iraqi forces faced fierce resistance from the militants in southern Mosul on Friday, while troops in the city's east and north cleared areas they had recaptured a day earlier.

ISIS has tried to hit back with major diversionary attacks on other targets across the country but has had little success in Baghdad.

Yesterday's bombings were the deadliest in the Iraqi capital since the start of the Mosul offensive on Oct 17.

At least 34 people were killed when a suicide bomber blew himself up in a funeral tent in Baghdad's Shaab area on Oct 15.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE