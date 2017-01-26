Turkish restaurant owner who became Internet hit as 'Salt Bae' plans to go global

A Turkish restaurant owner who became an Internet sensation after a video of him sprinkling salt on meat went viral - earning him the moniker "Salt Bae" - plans to open restaurants in London and New York.

Nusret Gokce gained a huge social media following when an Instagram video showing him slicing meat before sensually and flamboyantly sprinkling salt on it went viral.

Gokce, a co-partner of the global Nusr-et chain of grill houses, was renamed "Salt Bae" by the Internet and has since featured in various memes and videos. The video has been viewed over nine million times since it was uploaded a week ago.

He was even spray-painted onto a wall in Melbourne and surfaced on a T-shirt worn by singer Rihanna.

With over eight million views on the video and 2.5 million followers on Instagram, the chef says he is now ready to expand his business worldwide.

He told the Turkish Hurriyet Daily News that Nusr-et will open branches in London and New York over the next few months, adding that while he doesn’t know any foreign languages, he can “communicate with people through meat.”

He said the salt action which has brought him newfound fame is his signature move.

“I did not do that to show off. It is just my signature. You can think of it a kind of final touch for a painting. It was a final touch to the meat; I was blessing the meat.”

Despite his flamboyant meat moves, Gokce says he is incredibly humble.

“I am the son of a mine worker. My father and mother do not know literacy,” he said.

“I could not go to school due to financial difficulties. I started working at a butcher as an apprentice when I was 14. Meat has become a passion for me."