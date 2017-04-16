Turkish President Erdogan declares victory in referendum to increase his powers as opposition contest result

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (right) cast his vote with his grandson Mehmet Akif as his wife Emine and granddaughter Mahinur acompany him at a polling station for a referendum on the constitutional reform in Istanbul on April16, 2017.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (right) cast his vote with his grandson Mehmet Akif as his wife Emine and granddaughter Mahinur acompany him at a polling station for a referendum on the constitutional reform in Istanbul on April16, 2017.PHOTO: EPA
Election officials carry bags full of ballots in the city of Diyarbakir in Turkey.
Election officials carry bags full of ballots in the city of Diyarbakir in Turkey.PHOTO: REUTERS
An election official displays a vote as they count at a polling station in Izmir, Turkey on April 16, 2017.
An election official displays a vote as they count at a polling station in Izmir, Turkey on April 16, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
A man sits in a cafe decorated with Turkish flags near a polling station for the referendum in Istanbul.
A man sits in a cafe decorated with Turkish flags near a polling station for the referendum in Istanbul.PHOTO: EPA
Security officers are seen outside President Erdogan's Huber Mansion at Tarabya district in Istanbul during the referendum vote.
Security officers are seen outside President Erdogan's Huber Mansion at Tarabya district in Istanbul during the referendum vote.PHOTO: REUTERS
People make their way around the Republic Monument on Taksim Square in Istanbul on referendum day.
People make their way around the Republic Monument on Taksim Square in Istanbul on referendum day.PHOTO: REUTERS
A soldier makes his way outside a polling station as election officials carry bags full of ballots in the Kurdish-dominated city of Diyarbakir.
A soldier makes his way outside a polling station as election officials carry bags full of ballots in the Kurdish-dominated city of Diyarbakir. PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
4 hours ago
Updated
1 hour ago

ANKARA (BLOOMBERG/REUTERS) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared victory in a referendum to increase his powers as opposition parties contested the result.

With 98 percent of ballots counted, Turks approved the most radical constitutional overhaul since the republic was founded 93 years ago by 51.3 per cent to 48.7 per cent, according to the state-run Anadolu news agency. Erdogan will have authority to appoint ministers and top judges at his discretion and call elections at any time.

As Erdogan was declaring victory for the "Yes" camp, broad swathes of the opposition were alleging foul play. Erdal Aksunger, the deputy head of the CHP, the largest opposition bloc, said 2.5 million votes were "problematic" and that the state-run Anadolu Agency was "manipulating" results, announcing totals that were different from the official tally.

Turkey's High Election Board decided on Sunday that ballot papers without the usual stamps typically indicating they're authentic can be counted unless they're proven to have been brought in from outside.

Given the overall thin margin in favor of "Yes," recriminations about fraud and government meddling are already casting a shadow over Erdogan's win, Wolfango Piccoli, the London-based co-president of Teneo Intelligence, a political risk advisory firm, said by e-mail as results were coming in.

