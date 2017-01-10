Turkish police kill would-be suicide bomber in south-east: Security official

ISTANBUL (REUTERS) – Turkish police killed a would-be suicide bomber who tried to enter the main police station in the south-eastern city of Gaziantep on Tuesday (Jan 10), a security official told Reuters.

Television channels reported that a gunfight broke out in front of the complex and that ambulances had been sent to the area.

Eyewitnesses said one police officer was wounded in the incident while a dead person, presumed to be an attacker, was lying on the ground in front of the police station, Dogan news agency reported.

It was the latest in a series of violent incidents to have rocked Turkey over the last year. On New Year’s Day a gunman killed 39 revellers inside a popular Istanbul nightclub in an attack claimed by Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) militants.

Four days later, attackers who officials suspect were Kurdish militants clashed with police and detonated a car bomb in western Turkey, killing a police officer and a court employee.