Turkish electoral board head says ballots, envelopes in referendum are valid

Residents react outside of the AKP party headquarters to the outcome of the referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, on April 16, 2017.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
ANKARA (REUTERS) - Ballots and envelopes provided to voters for Sunday's referendum on boosting the powers of President Tayyip Erdogan were produced by the High Electoral Board (YSK) and are valid, the head of the board said on Monday (April 17).

Speaking to reporters in Ankara, YSK Chairman Sadi Guven said a last-minute decision by the board to allow unstamped ballots in the referendum was not unprecedented as the government had previously permitted such a move.

The "No" campaign has said the decision raised questions about the validity of the vote.

Following the vote on Sunday, Guven said the decision was taken before results were entered into the system, and that members of the ruling AK Party and the main opposition were present at almost all polling stations and signed off on reports.

