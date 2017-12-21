Turkey wants NBA star jailed for insulting President Erdogan

ANKARA, TURKEY (REUTERS) - "He's a bad, bad man, he's a dictator, he's the Hitler of our century."

Those harsh words about Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan have New York Knicks star Enes Kanter in hot water again.

According to Turkey's state run news agency, a Turkish prosecutor is demanding Kanter be jailed for up to four years for the comments.

The indictment on Wednesday (Dec 20) said Kanter used Twitter to "defame and deride" Erdogan.

The video was posted on Kanter's Twitter feed in May when he was detained in Romania.

His passport was, at that time, revoked by Turkish authorities and an arrest warrant was issued after he was named a "fugitive" by a Turkish court over his support for US-based Muslim cleric, Fethullah Gulen.

Ankara accuses Gulen of orchestrating an attempted coup in July 2016: "Well about Erdogan, I mean he's a terrible man."

Words spoken at a press conference in May, following his release.

Kanter again referred to Erdogan in a Tweet, Wednesday, saying quote: "I have said less than that honourless (man) deserves. Add another four years for me, master."

Kanter, who grew up in Turkey, holds a US green card that allows him to live and work in the country on a permanent basis.