Turkey to extend state of emergency after referendum win: Reports

ISTANBUL (AFP) - Turkey is set to extend a nearly nine-month state of emergency after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won a key referendum boosting his powers, CNN Turk and NTV television reported on Monday (April 17).

The decision to extend the emergency, first imposed in the wake of the July 15 failed coup, was to be made at a meeting of Turkey's top security council at the presidential palace from 1630 GMT (12.30am Singapore), the reports said.

Deputy Prime Minister Nurettin Canikli confirmed to A Haber television the issue would be discussed at the meeting.