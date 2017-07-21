Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes near Turkey, Greece: USGS

ANKARA (AFP, REUTERS) - A magnitude 6.7 earthquake rattled south-western Turkey and the nearby Greek Dodecanese Islands early Friday (July 21), the US Geological Survey said.

The temblor struck at 1.31 am (2231 GMT Thursday) at the epicentre, which was approximately 10.3 km south of Bodrum, Turkey and 16.2 km east of Kos, Greece. It had a depth of 10 km, USGS said.

It was close to the Turkish towns of Bodrum and Datca, both major tourist hubs, and the Greek island of Kops in the Dodecanese Islands archipelago.

Esengul Civelek, the governor of Mugla, said initial reports showed there were no major damages and disruptions. She said a small number of people had suffered minor injuries.

Mugla Mayor Osman Gurun said power outages affected certain parts of the province and that telephone operators experienced shortages due to overloads.

Bodrum Mayor Mehmet Kocadon said the earthquake had caused minor cracks on some old buildings. Turkish broadcaster NTV reported that aftershocks were being felt in the region, with a magnitude 4.6 aftershock hitting at 1.52 am.

The European quake agency EMSC said a small tsunami could be caused by the quake, but Turkish broadcasters cited officials saying large waves were more likely.