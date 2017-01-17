Turkey PM Binali Yildirim confirms New Year's nightclub attacker captured

ISTANBUL (REUTERS) - Turkish authorities have captured the gunman who killed 39 people in a mass shooting at an Istanbul nightclub on New Year's Day after a two-week nationwide manhunt, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim confirmed on Tuesday (Jan 17).

State-run Anadolu news agency earlier said the alleged attacker, Abdulgadir Masharipov, was detained in Istanbul’s outlying Esenyurt district.

Istanbul Governor Vasip Sahin said on Tuesday (Jan 17) the suspected gunman was born in Uzbekistan in 1983 and received training in Afghanistan. He had admitted his guilt and his fingerprints matched those at the scene, the governor added.

There were strong indications that the suspect, who spoke four languages, had entered Turkey illegally through its eastern borders, Mr Sahin noted, adding that it was clear the attack was carried out on behalf of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS).