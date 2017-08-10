Turkey detains suspected ISIS militant over plot to use drone to bring down US plane

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish authorities have detained a suspected Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) militant of Russian origin over an alleged plan to use a drone to bring down a US plane at the Incirlik air base, Dogan News Agency said on Thursday (Aug 10).

Dogan, citing security officials, said Russian national Renat Bakiev was detained after police surveillance showed him scouting the southern city of Adana, where the base is located, with the aim of carrying out his attack.

Bakiev told authorities that he was a member of ISIS and planned to use a drone to bring down a US plane and carry out an attack against US nationals, Dogan said.

Authorities said he had also scouted an association of the Alevi religious minority in Adana. He described Alevis as "enemies of Allah" and criticised President Recep Tayyip Erdogan while being interrogated, Dogan said.

Turkey has been a partner in the US-led coalition against ISIS, providing the coalition with access to the Incirlik air base to wage strikes against the militants.

Ankara has detained more than 5,000 ISIS suspects and deported some 3,290 foreign militants from 95 different countries in recent years, according to Turkish officials.

It has also refused entry to at least 38,269 individuals.