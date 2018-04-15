The weapons involved

Here are some of the weapons known to or believed to have been deployed in the attacks on Syria.

United States

B-1 BOMBERS

The four-engine B-1 bombers are capable of dropping long-range missiles on targets.

With their ability to fire from 1,000km away, it means they would not expose themselves to Syria air defences in their attack.

GUIDED-MISSILE CRUISERS AND DESTROYERS

US defence sources said at least one US warship in the Red Sea participated in the Syrian air strikes.

The US Navy's Arleigh Burke-class destroyers and Ticonderoga-class cruisers carry dozens of Tomahawk cruise missiles with a range of up to 2,500km, CNN reported.

TOMAHAWK CRUISE MISSILE

Tomahawk cruise missiles with a maximum range of 2,400km were reportedly launched from at least three US warships.

The US fired 59 Tomahawk missiles in a similar attack on Syria last year.

France

RAFALE JETS

France said Rafale fighter jets were deployed from home bases.

The twin-engine Rafale is capable of performing a wide range of combat roles, including in-depth strike and nuclear deterrence.

Britain

TORNADO GR4 FIGHTERS

Four British Tornado jets from the Akrotiri base in Cyprus fired Storm Shadow missiles at a Syrian military base.

The twin-engine Tornado GR4 is Britain's main ground-attack aircraft with its mix of weapons.

During a 2011 operation, Tornados left Britain to strike targets in Libya, making complete 4,800km round trips by refuelling in the air.