The weapons involved

Here are some of the weapons known to or believed to have been deployed in the attacks on Syria.
United States
B-1 BOMBERS
The four-engine B-1 bombers are capable of dropping long-range missiles on targets.
With their ability to fire from 1,000km away, it means they would not expose themselves to Syria air defences in their attack.
GUIDED-MISSILE CRUISERS AND DESTROYERS
US defence sources said at least one US warship in the Red Sea participated in the Syrian air strikes.
The US Navy's Arleigh Burke-class destroyers and Ticonderoga-class cruisers carry dozens of Tomahawk cruise missiles with a range of up to 2,500km, CNN reported.
TOMAHAWK CRUISE MISSILE
Tomahawk cruise missiles with a maximum range of 2,400km were reportedly launched from at least three US warships.
The US fired 59 Tomahawk missiles in a similar attack on Syria last year.
France
RAFALE JETS
France said Rafale fighter jets were deployed from home bases.
The twin-engine Rafale is capable of performing a wide range of combat roles, including in-depth strike and nuclear deterrence.
Britain
TORNADO GR4 FIGHTERS
Four British Tornado jets from the Akrotiri base in Cyprus fired Storm Shadow missiles at a Syrian military base.
The twin-engine Tornado GR4 is Britain's main ground-attack aircraft with its mix of weapons.
During a 2011 operation, Tornados left Britain to strike targets in Libya, making complete 4,800km round trips by refuelling in the air.