Tens of thousands march in Tel Aviv against 'government corruption'

Tens of thousands of people protested in Tel Aviv last Saturday against what they say is corruption within the Israeli government and the slow pace of investigations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Mr Netanyahu is suspected of receiving luxury gifts from wealthy supporters and has also faced police questioning over a secret deal he allegedly sought for favourable coverage with the publisher of top-selling daily Yediot Aharonot. Israel's Parliament will today give a second and third reading of a Bill that Mr Netanyahu's opponents say is designed to help him survive the police investigation. The Bill's sponsor, Mr David Amsalem of Mr Netanyahu's Likud party, said he is seeking only to protect the rights and reputation of suspects.