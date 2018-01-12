Stricken Iranian oil tanker drifts into Japan's economic zone: Coast guard

A stricken Iranian oil tanker drifted into Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) on Jan 10 as strong winds pushed the burning ship away from the Chinese coast.
A stricken Iranian oil tanker drifted into Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) on Jan 10 as strong winds pushed the burning ship away from the Chinese coast. PHOTO: AFP
Published
13 min ago

TOKYO (REUTERS) - A stricken Iranian oil tanker drifted into Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) on Wednesday afternoon (Jan 10), a spokesman for Japan's Coast Guard told Reuters on Friday, as strong winds pushed the burning ship away from the Chinese coast.

The ship, which has been burning for almost a week since it collided with another vessel on Saturday night, was about 300km north-west of Amami Oshima island as of Thursday afternoon, a spokesman from the Coast Guard's 10th region based in Kagoshima said.

The tanker Sanchi was carrying almost 1 million barrels of condensate, an ultra-light, highly flammable crude oil, to South Korea.

He said that Chinese authorities turned down an offer from the Japanese Coast Guard to help, saying it would ask for help when needed.

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Get an internationally recognised education right here in SG
CUT your risk of diabetes
New mum shares what to expect when the baby arrives
Easy, pocket-friendly home-cooked meals for busy professionals