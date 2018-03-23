Singapore agencies join Mid-East capacity-building effort

Singapore’s Temasek Foundation International and Civil Service College (CSC) are working with the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) and a Jordanian ministry to build capabilities in good governance and public administration.

The Public Service Excellence programme “is part of Singapore’s broader technical cooperation to support capacity building of the public service” of Jordan and the PNA, the Singapore agencies said.

“This marks the first programme that Temasek Foundation International is supporting in the Middle East,” they added in a statement.

The programme, supported by a $921,700 grant by Temasek Foundation International, was launched yesterday in Ramallah. PNA General Personnel Council Minister Mousa Abu Zaid, as well as Singapore’s representative to the PNA Hawazi Daipi, Temasek Foundation International board chairman Goh Geok Khim and CSC International director Tina Ng were present.

A second launch event will be held in Amman, Jordan, on Sunday.

The move to exchange ideas on governance and public administration follows an official visit in 2016 by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to Israel, Jordan and the Palestinian territories, said the Singapore organisations.

A series of workshops will be held over the training period of 18 months in Ramallah and Amman.

“The 125 participants will have the opportunity to learn more about Singapore’s developmental journey and adapt relevant ideas in their public-sector reforms,” the agencies added. “In between workshops, participants will connect with their Singapore facilitators through an e-learning platform.”

Selected Jordanian and Palestinian participants will take part in a week-long study trip to Singapore, where they will visit public agencies and meet public officers. The participants are also expected to conduct peer-sharing workshops with another 250 officials.

Mr Hawazi met PNA Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah for the first time on Wednesday, and he reiterated Singapore’s support for a negotiated two-state solution. He also briefed Dr Hamdallah on Singapore’s technical cooperation with the PNA.

In a Facebook post, Mr Hawazi said he also visited a vocational training school in Beit ’Ur Al Tahta village in Ramallah, which offers courses in fields such as fashion design, welding, masonry, electrical work and personal grooming.

“Singapore stands ready to continue sharing our developmental experience with our Palestinian friends where relevant and within our capacity,” he added.

Correction note: An earlier version of this story spelt CSC International Director Tina Ng's name incorrectly. We are sorry for the error.