Vivian Balakrishnan offers condolences to quake-hit Iran, Iraq

SINGAPORE - Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan on Thursday (Nov 16) conveyed his condolences to his counterparts in Iran and Iraq which were struck by a 7.3 magnitude quake earlier this week.

In his letter to Dr Mohammad Javad Zarif of Iran, Dr Balakrishnan said he was "deeply saddened" over the devastation caused by the quake near the Iran-Iraq border on Nov 12 "which took many innocent lives and left thousands of people injured".

"I would like to convey my deepest sympathies to the families who lost their loved ones, and whose lives have been affected by the earthquake," said Dr Balakrishnan, in his letter released by his ministry.

The Singapore leader also expressed his sympathy towards the people of Iraq in his letter to Iraqi Foreign Minister, Dr Ibrahim Al-Jaafari.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Iraq and its people during this challenging time," Dr Balakrishnan wrote.