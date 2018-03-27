Singapore condemns missile attacks on Saudi Arabia

Singapore strongly condemns the missile attacks launched from Yemen targeting residential areas of Riyadh and other cities in Saudi Arabia on Sunday (March 25), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Monday.

"There can be no justification for the deliberate targetting of innocent civilians. We extend our sympathies to the victims and their families," MFA said of the attack, which killed one person and injured two others.

"We urge all parties to take steps to exercise restraint and cease hostilities, ensure the safety of all civilians, and work towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Yemen."

It was the first casualty in the Saudi capital as a result of a Saudi-led coalition's three-year military campaign against Yemen's Houthi militia and their allies - a war that has already claimed at least 10,000 lives in Yemen and left around 22 million people in need of humanitarian aid.

MFA said there were no reports of Singaporean casualties in Sunday's attack. It urged Singaporeans travelling to and residing in the affected areas in Saudi Aradia to take all necessary precautions to ensure their personal safety.

They are advised to stay vigilant, monitor developments through the local news, and heed the instructions of Saudi authorities.

Singaporeans in Saudi Arabia are encouraged to eRegister with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg.

Those who require consular assistance can contact the Singapore Embassy in Riyadh (+966 11 480 3855) / Consulate-General in Jeddah (+001 966 12 607 3980) or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office (+65 6379 8800 / 8855).