Signs suggest truck driver who killed four soldiers supported ISIS, says Israeli PM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (centre) visits the site of a vehicle-ramming attack in Jerusalem on Jan 8, 2017.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (centre) visits the site of a vehicle-ramming attack in Jerusalem on Jan 8, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
35 min ago

JERUSALEM (REUTERS) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday (Jan 8) a Palestinian truck driver who rammed a group of soldiers in Jerusalem, killing four and wounding 15 others, was likely a supporter of Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

"We know the identity of the attacker, according to all the signs he is a supporter of Islamic State. We have sealed off Jabel Mukabar, the neighbourhood from where he came, and we are carrying out other actions which I will not detail," Netanyahu said in a statement.

The incident was the deadliest Palestinian attack in Jerusalem in months and targeted officer cadets who were disembarking from a bus that brought them to the Armon Hanatziv promenade.

 
