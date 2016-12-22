Scars of war

Five years of civil war have left a trail of destruction on Syria's historic sites and landmarks.



The Umayyad mosque in Aleppo in March 2009 (top) and scarred by fighting earlier this month. Its ancient stone minaret lay in a heap in one corner where it had collapsed after suffering a direct hit. PHOTOS: REUTERS





Views of the Old City from Aleppo's ancient walled citadel in November 2008 (top) and earlier this month, after suffering damage in the war.

