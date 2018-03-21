Saudi execution sparks protest in Jakarta

An Indonesian activist speaking during a protest in front of the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Jakarta yesterday against the beheading of Indonesian migrant worker Muhammad Zaini Misrin, 53, on Sunday. Zaini, who had worked as a driver in Saudi Arabia, wa
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
Mar 21, 2018, 5:00 am SGT

An Indonesian activist speaking during a protest in front of the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Jakarta yesterday against the beheading of Indonesian migrant worker Muhammad Zaini Misrin, 53, on Sunday.

Zaini, who had worked as a driver in Saudi Arabia, was sentenced to death in 2008 for murdering his employer in 2004.

Indonesian organisation Migrant Care, however, said it suspected that he had been forced to plead guilty.

The Indonesian Foreign Ministry said Indonesia was shocked to learn that the execution had been carried out even though an appeal process had just started.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 21, 2018, with the headline 'Saudi execution sparks protest in Jakarta'. Print Edition | Subscribe
