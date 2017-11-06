Saudi Attorney General says detained individuals have been questioned

DUBAI (REUTERS) - Saudi Arabia's Attorney General said on Monday (Nov 6) detailed questioning of individuals detained on the back of an anti-corruption probe had taken place and "a great deal of evidence" had already been gathered.

Dozens of people including royals, ministers and businessmen have been detained in an investigation by a new anti-corruption body headed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

"Yesterday does not represent the start, but the completion of Phase One of our anti-corruption push," a statement by Attorney General Sheikh Saud Al Mojeb said.

The investigations were done in a discreet manner, the statement said, "in order to preserve the integrity of the legal proceedings and ensure there was no flight from justice."

 
 
 
